Sébastien Proulx, former Liberal education minister, quits politics

Sébastien Proulx, a longtime MNA who served as education minister under former premier Philippe Couillard, is quitting politics.

The 44-year-old said Friday he wants to spend more time with his family.

"It is now time for me to do something else," Proulx said at a news conference. Radio-Canada has learned that Proulx will begin working at Desjardins Group as early as next month.

Proulx was first elected to the Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon in 2007 as a member of the now-defunct Action démocratique du Québec.

He joined the Quebec Liberal Party in 2015.

He was education minister between 2016 and 2018, as the Liberals looked to restore investment in the province's education system after cuts earlier in Couillard's mandate.

He also served as minister responsible for families from January 2016 to October 2017.

Pierre Arcand, the Liberals' interim leader, thanked Proulx for "his dedication, for his involvement and for his passion."

Proulx had been floated as a possible candidate for the Liberal leadership. Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade is so far the only person to officially enter the race.

The party is expected to choose its new leader in the spring of 2020.