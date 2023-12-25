Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·New

Search for young girl who fell into Quebec river enters fourth day

Quebec provincial police have released a photo of the girl's snowsuit and are asking anyone circulating along the Mistassibi River to get in touch with them if they see it.

Provincial police released picture of girl's snowsuit

The Canadian Press · CBC News ·
A fence dividing the riverbank from the water. The lower part of the fence is damaged forming a hole.
The four-year-old girl went through a fence while sledding and fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., on Friday. (Kenza Chafik/Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.

The child was sledding with her mother in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. Friday afternoon when she passed through a safety barrier and fell into the Mistassibi River.

Police ground, helicopter and diving teams have been searching for the girl ever since, but paused their efforts on Saturday and Sunday evenings for security reasons as darkness fell.

Spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu with the provincial police says the search continues this morning, but that rescuers are waiting for river ice to thicken before deploying diving teams to search under ice sheets.

Firefighters had also been assisting with the search until today, but Beaulieu says they've done everything they can.

A mobile police command unit remains in place today while teams search the riverbanks.

Photo of a girl wearing a rainbow-gradient winter jacket and blue snow pants. Her head is cropped.
Quebec provincial police are asking people circulating around the Mistassibi River to get in touch with them if they see the snowsuit pictured above. (Submitted by Sûreté du Québec)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now