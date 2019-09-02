Police searching for man who fell off boat into St. Lawrence River

Police, firefighters and members of the Canadian Armed Forces are searching for a man who fell off a boat into the St. Lawrence River off Montreal's South Shore Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the man fell off a small boat with three others on board.

Quebec provincial police believe the man could have been ejected from the boat as it was making a turn near La Prairie. They say he was not wearing a life jacket.

Firefighters fished out a body around 5 p.m., but it was not the man they were searching for. Police say the body had been underwater for a long time.

A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter assisted in the search.

The search will resume Monday morning.