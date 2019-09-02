Police searching for man who fell off boat into St. Lawrence River
Quebec provincial police believe the man could have ejected from the boat near La Prairie as it was making a turn. They say he was not wearing a life jacket.
Search to resume Sunday morning
Police, firefighters and members of the Canadian Armed Forces are searching for a man who fell off a boat into the St. Lawrence River off Montreal's South Shore Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., the man fell off a small boat with three others on board.
Quebec provincial police believe the man could have been ejected from the boat as it was making a turn near La Prairie. They say he was not wearing a life jacket.
Firefighters fished out a body around 5 p.m., but it was not the man they were searching for. Police say the body had been underwater for a long time.
A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter assisted in the search.
The search will resume Monday morning.
Based on a report by La Presse Canadienne
