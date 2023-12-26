Search for girl who fell into Quebec river now a recovery mission as it enters 5th day

Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.

The child has been missing since Friday, when she fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. — about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City — while sledding with her mother near the riverbank.

Police have been searching for the girl for five days. The search has included a ground team, a helicopter and, until Monday, diving teams.

Police have only been pausing their efforts during the night for security reasons.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), says officers will continue to survey the riverbanks today while a nautical team monitors the river downstream.

The SQ published photos on Monday of the clothes the girl was wearing — including a rainbow-patterned coat and violet snow pants — and asked members of the public to report any sightings along the river.