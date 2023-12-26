Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·New

Search for girl who fell into Quebec river now a recovery mission as it enters 5th day

Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.

4-year-old fell into water while sledding with her mother near riverbank

The Canadian Press ·
A crane near a river with some emergency officials nearby.
Emergency officials pictured searching for the girl two days after she fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. (Béatrice Rooney/Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.

The child has been missing since Friday, when she fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. — about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City — while sledding with her mother near the riverbank.

Police have been searching for the girl for five days. The search has included a ground team, a helicopter and, until Monday, diving teams.

Police have only been pausing their efforts during the night for security reasons.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), says officers will continue to survey the riverbanks today while a nautical team monitors the river downstream.

The SQ published photos on Monday of the clothes the girl was wearing — including a rainbow-patterned coat and violet snow pants — and asked members of the public to report any sightings along the river.

Photo of a girl wearing a rainbow-gradient winter jacket and blue snow pants. Her head is cropped.
Quebec provincial police are asking people circulating around the Mistassibi River to get in touch with them if they see the snowsuit pictured above. (Submitted by Sûreté du Québec)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now