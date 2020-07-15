Quebec police quiet on search as manhunt enters second week

Quebec provincial police have decided to change the way they disseminate information as the search for Martin Carpentier enters its second week.

In a tweet Tuesday night, the Sûreté du Québec announced that, from now on, they would only be providing information to the public when there is a new development.

Officers had been searching a densely forested area of Saint-Apollinaire, Que., southwest of Quebec City, where the bodies of Norah Carpentier, 11, and her six-year-old sister, Romy, were found last weekend.

Carpentier, 44, was last spotted at a convenience store with his daughters in Lévis last Wednesday night.

An hour after that, Carpentier's vehicle crashed about five kilometres west of the store, on Highway 20. Police found the car badly damaged and abandoned, with a cellphone inside.

Police believe Carpentier was in the car with his daughters at the time of the crash, but they are looking at all possibilities.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girls on Thursday, and concluded two days later when the girls were declared dead at hospital.

Police confirmed that autopsies were completed on the girls but because the criminal investigation is ongoing, they are not releasing the cause of death.

On Tuesday, police said they were still hoping to find Carpentier alive as he is the only one who really knows what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.