Search and rescue operation underway for child who fell in Magog River

The two other children who fell in were recovered from the water earlier Sunday afternoon, but it's possible the third was swept away by the current.

Police, firefighters are on the water looking for a 9-year-old girl who fell in Sunday

CBC News ·
Searchers are using boats and divers to try and locate the missing 9-year-old girl. (Radio-Canada)

Three children fell into the Magog River Sunday afternoon and one, a nine-year-old girl, is still missing.

The two other children who fell in near the Frontenac dam were recovered from the water earlier Sunday, but it's possible the third was swept away by the current.

Police and firefighters are searching for the young girl by boat. Sûreté du Québec divers have also been called in. 

The portion of the river where the incident happened is located close to downtown Sherbrooke, 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

With files from Radio-Canada.

