Seal invites Montreal street musician to open Jazz Fest show

Two years after they first performed together on the streets of Old Montreal, a local busker got the chance to open for Seal last night.

Jason Deeh Pitre met the Grammy Award-winning singer back in 2016, when Seal spotted him singing in front of Notre-Dame Basilica.

Seal told Deeh Pitre that he had amazing voice, and soon after they launched into Stand By Me, which was captured on video and posted to social media.

When Deeh Pitre heard Seal would be coming to town for Montreal's jazz festival, he reached out.

Right before the concert, Seal invited him to open the show.

"I felt that Montreal should really be aware of the great talents that is right here under their noses on the streets," Seal told CBC music columnist Duke Eatmon.

Watch the clip above for more of Duke's interview with Seal, where the musician talks about discovering talented musicians in somewhat unlikely places.