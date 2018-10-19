Schwartz's customers deprived of cherry soda due to aluminum tariffs

A landmark Montreal restaurant has to go without its iconic drink, thanks to trade tensions between the United States and Canada.

Some people feel that Schwartz's famous smoked meat goes best with a pickle and some black cherry soda, except the 90-year-old deli, located on St-Laurent Boulevard, is all out of the drink.

Frank Silva, the deli's general manager, has been with the deli for 37 years and says this is the first time they've run out.

"It looks like it is going to be another two weeks before we get any in," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Friday.

Silva said his local supplier is out of cans — affecting the some 50 per cent of his customers who order cherry soda with their smoked meat sandwich.

As of July 1, American aluminum products cost Canadian importers 10 per cent more.

The federal government's retaliatory tariffs were imposed on U.S. aluminum imports to challenge levies President Donald Trump's administration put on Canadian metal products.

Since August, Canadian beverage companies, especially breweries, have been feeling the pinch as the can supply dips and prices rise.

The two governments are continuing negotiations this month, but Silva needs cans now.

Willing to pay the increased price

When his supplier finally does stock up on new cans, Silva says the price will be higher than usual.

However, it's a price he's willing to pay, given the demand.

In the absence of their drink of choice, some customers settle for a regular cola or a water, while others take nothing with their meal.

A few people, he said, are quite upset.

"They're shocked. They think it's joke."

When Trump was elected last year, Silva said he didn't suspect it would eventually dampen his supply of cherry soda.

"I didn't think that, but I thought other things. Obviously, nothing good has come out of it."