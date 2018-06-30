'The whole world is changing except Schwartz's': Iconic deli celebrates 90 years

Montreal's iconic Schwartz's Deli is marking its 90th anniversary this year, and celebrated the milestone with a treasure hunt through the city today.

Not much has changed since the world-famous smoked meat restaurant was founded in 1928 by Romanian-Jewish immigrant Reuben Schwartz.

The restaurant uses the same mix of spices on its meat, and the decor is intended to make customers feel like they're "taking a step back 80 years into Main Street history in Montreal," according to Schwartz's website.

Frank Silva, right, has been working at Schwartz's for 37 years. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Schwartz's' official birthday is on Dec. 31, but they restaurant is celebrating all year long.

The hotspot draws in tourists and locals alike. Robert Dandurand, a Montrealer who now lives in Châteauguay, makes the trip about once a month.

"When we were young … we always stopped there," Dandurand said. "Always a lot of people at the front."

The restaurant's lineup has become infamous. At all hours of the day, customers can be seen in the queue on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Napoleon Street.

Robert Dandurand comes to Schwartz's about once a month. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Schwartz's has gone through a few different owners. In 2012, the Montreal landmark was sold from Hy Diamond to the families of Céline Dion and well-known restaurateur Paul Nakis.

For the day's treasure hunt, participants had to race across Montreal, solving riddles. The winner will receive four first-class tickets to Las Vegas, as well as tickets to see Dion's show.

'It's a landmark'

For Frank Silva, who's worked at Schwartz's for 37 years, the customers help make every day special.

"It's a landmark here, Schwartz's, so you see people from all over the world," Silva said. "Any given day, it's always different."

At all hours of the day, customers can be seen in the queue on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Napoleon Street. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Alex Rose and his family were visiting Schwartz's from Virginia on Saturday. During their first visit to Montreal, the deli was on their vacation's to-do list.

"If you want this old world feel that our parents and grandparents used to have, you've got to come to a place like this," Rose said.

As Schwartz's enters its tenth decade, Silva said he hopes the deli stays exactly the same.

"We like to say, 'The whole world is changing except Schwartz's.'"