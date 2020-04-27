Reopening of schools, daycares and businesses in Montreal area delayed to May 25

Children in the Montreal area will have to keep waiting to return to class.

The Quebec government has postponed the planned reopening of elementary schools, daycares as well as businesses in the Montreal area. They are now reopening May 25.

The government has faced criticism from school boards, concerned they would not be ready to reopen by May 19 as originally planned.

After Legault reiterated Tuesday that school boards would reopen when they are told to, English Montreal School Board trustee Marlene Jennings said that the board would make its own decision when to reopen, even if it means defying a provincial order.

Elementary schools and daycares outside of the Montreal area are still expected to open on May 11. The return to class is voluntary.

Modifications such as limits to class size and a staggered recess schedule are being planned for the classes.

Montreal has more confirmed cases of the virus than any other Canadian city. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 17,442 confirmed cases in the city and 1,562 people with the virus had died.

The reopening of retail businesses in the metropolitan area has now been pushed back by two weeks.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, the director of public health for Montreal, said Monday the city was not seeing conditions favourable to start reopening stores.