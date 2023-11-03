Quebec schools announce closures as multi-day teachers strike approaches

Service centres across Quebec have announced that schools and daycares will be closed as of Tuesday due to striking workers — some for an undetermined period.

The Front commun syndical and Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec, which represent Quebec teachers, school support staff and nurses, will be on strike Nov. 21 to 23.

This has led many service centres to announce that all activities will be suspended. Schools and daycare services will be closed, no educational services or extracurricular activities will be offered and school transport will be cancelled.

And as of Nov. 23, the 65,000 primary and secondary school teachers belonging to the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) will go on an unlimited general strike. The union, which represents members who work in the French school system, a has officially filed its strike notice.

The FAE comprises nine unions in 12 school service centres across the province.

Parents warned of closures

During the strikes, union members will be picketing in front of schools.

"The nature of the teachers' strike is such that it is impossible for us to know where and when picket lines will be set up, which could make it difficult, if not impossible, to access certain locations," reads a letter sent to parents from Centre de services scolaire de la Capitale, in Quebec City.

The Centre de services scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs in the Eastern Townships has received notice of the FAE's unlimited general strike, and for the time being is advising parents that students should not come to its establishments from Nov. 21 to 24. It will provide an update if the strike continues during the week of Nov. 26.

The Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles, northwest of Montreal, says it has not yet received official strike notice from the FAE, but intends to follow the same plan as other centres.

The FAE does not represent any unionized employees at the Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin in Montérégie. Unionized employees will be on strike from Nov. 21 to 23, and activities will resume on the morning of Nov. 24 according to the usual schedule.

School service centres in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region also warned parents that classes will be suspended next week.

'Negotiations are not a one-way street'

In an emailed statement, Florence Plourde, director of communications in the office of Education Minister Bernard Drainville, wrote that the province is aware of the inconvenience for children and their parents.

"We're doing everything in our power to avoid this by making serious proposals," said Plourde.

Plourde said Quebec is still awaiting the union's counter-offer, and that the government's most recent proposal represents a total of $8 billion in spending.

Why are Quebec workers striking? 'Exhaustion on a daily basis' among reasons why Quebec workers are striking. Some education and health-care workers say they're walking off the job because they're overworked and underpaid.

"Negotiations are not a one-way street," wrote Plourde. "The unions must come back to us with a counter-offer."

The following service centres are planning to close their schools and daycares indefinitely as of Nov. 21:

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM)

Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île (CSSPI)

Centre de services scolaire de la Capitale

Centre de services scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais (CSSPO)

The following service centres have announced closures for Nov. 21-23: