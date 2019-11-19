Schools closed due to freezing rain across southern Quebec

Schools are closed across southern Quebec due to freezing rain and hazardous driving conditions Tuesday.

The Eastern Townships School Board, as well as the Saint-Hyacinthe, Hautes-Rivières, Val-des-Cerfs school boards have cancelled classes.

An Environment Canada freezing rain warning is in effect for the greater Montreal area, as well as for Vaudreuil, Sherbrooke, the Eastern Townships, and stretching to the Beauce.

Two to five millimetres are expected.

Environment Canada warned that roads and sidewalks will "become icy, slippery and hazardous," and is encouraging drivers to adjust their driving accordingly.

A driver in the town of Saint-Georges died after a truck with a trailer collided with his car Tuesday morning, after freezing rain fell on the area overnight.

Urgences-Santé tweeted that it is receiving a "very high volume of calls" in the wake of the freezing rain. It asks that anyone who can drive themselves to a clinic to do so, and to reserve 911 for life-threatening situations.