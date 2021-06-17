Quebec resorts to trusteeship to deal with 'dysfunctional climate' at largest school service centre

The Quebec government has put the largest school service centre in the province under trusteeship in an attempt to fix what it describes as a "dysfunctional climate" within the administration.

The Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM) will remain under trusteeship for a period of six months which could be renewed.

The service centre, which was known as the Commission scolaire de Montréal before the school board system was abolished last year, oversees more than 114,000 students that attend 188 schools.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the province's Education Ministry said the short-term goal is to ensure a smooth return to classes for students in the fall. In the medium term, the ministry says putting the service centre under trusteeship will help establish "sound governance" in a "sustainable way."

Since January, the government had been keeping a close eye on the service centre, having ordered an audit to look into allegations of ethical breaches.

The audit revealed "significant gaps in governance, most notably in regards to the understanding of the roles and responsibilities of administrators", the ministry said.

The ministry said attempts to help the service centre resolve its issues made it clear that putting it under trusteeship was necessary.

Jean-Francois Lachance has been appointed as the trustee.

In a statement, the CSSDM's parents committee said it would offer its full collaboration to the Education Ministry.