Many Quebec school boards, some universities closing Friday due to COVID-19

Many school boards and several universities are shutting down Friday so administrations can respond to the Quebec government's recommended response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the Montreal-area school boards that are closing schools on Friday:

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board. Riverside School Board.

Commission scolaire de Montréal.

Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys.

Commission scolaire de la Seigneurie-des-Mille-Îles.

Commission scolaire de Laval.

Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île.

Commission scolaire des Patriotes.

Commission scolaire des Affluents.

Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin.

Kahnawake Education Centre schools.

Universities

McGill University is suspending classes Friday.

Concordia University is suspending classes Friday to Sunday.

Université du Québec à Chicoutimi is suspending classes Friday.

Earlier in the day Thursday, as the Legault government unveiled its plan to stem the spread of the virus, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said schools do not need to close at this time.

"Experts tell us that at this time, this is not the decision to make," Roberge told reporters at the National Assembly.

Regardless, school boards across the Montreal region decided Thursday evening that schools would be closed on Friday.

"To give ourselves some time to reflect upon the directives given to us today by the Quebec government and to provide a little more time for the EMSB to review protocols, we now wish to inform you that all schools and centres will be closed on Friday," said EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen in an email to parents late Thursday.

Here's what you need to know about preparing for COVID-19:

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call 811 before heading to a hospital or a clinic to seek testing.

If you have general questions or concerns about COVID-19 or Quebec's response, not related to your individual health, you can call 1-877-644-4545. The Quebec government is also posting up-to-date information on this web site.