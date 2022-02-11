Some schools closed due to Quebec winter storm

Several schools in Quebec are closed Friday due to a snowstorm.

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Central Québec and Eastern Townships school boards have closed all their schools.

In Chaudière-Appalaches, the Centre de services scolaire des Navigateurs announced all its schools — primary, secondary, trade and adult — would be closed Friday, but school daycare services would remain open.

Other school service center closures include:

Portneuf

Beauce-Etchemin

des Hauts-Cantons

de la Région-de-Sherbrooke

des Sommets

des Appalaches

Charlevoix

de l'Estuaire

des Phares

du Fleuve-et-des-Lacs

de la Capitale

des Premières-Seigneuries

des Découvreurs

de la Côte-du-Sud

des Samares

School closures include:

A.S. Johnson High

St. Patrick's Elementary

Portneuf Elementary

Cégep Beauce-Appalaches

The James Chescappio Learning Center in Kawawachikamach

The anglophone section of Cégep de Sept-Îles

Rawdon Elementary

Joliette Elementary and daycare

Joliette High

Summit School's TECC campus

Vanier College

Letendre College

Collège technique de Montréal

In Montreal, all schoolboards remain open though buses may be delayed.

The Lévis Public Transport Authority has shut its adapted bus service for the day

Parents are encouraged to check their kids' school's websites and social media to stay up to date on closures.

Winter storm warning

Quebec is under yet another winter storm warning as snow, rain and ice pellets have made their way to the south of the province.

About 15 centimetres of snow fell since the storm started Thursday, and another five to 15 centimetres is expected according to Environment Canada.

"Generally Quebecers are used to winter, you have more snow days than any other province in Canada," said David Phillips of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"We know where our snow shovels are, we know where our antifreeze fluid is … It will be another storm, but it might not be memorable."

He says the storm will be short-lived and should be over by the weekend.

Transports Québec warned that driving conditions Friday are expected to be difficult, particularly because of blowing snow.

While Montreal is no longer expecting freezing rain and ice pellets, some areas, like the Eastern Townships, could see a mix of precipitation.

Environment Canada said "rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," according to its weather warning.