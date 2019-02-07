Icy road conditions close schools on Montreal's South Shore

At least three school boards in the Montreal region have closed schools for the day due to slippery road conditions caused by freezing drizzle.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Montreal, Laval and the South Shore, reaching as far east as Varennes.

As of 6 a.m., the Riverside and New Frontiers school boards on the South Shore are among those closed Thursday.

The freezing drizzle will persist for most of the day today, the weather agency says, causing surfaces such as roads and walkways to become icy and slippery.

Freezing drizzle advisories are issued when drizzle falling in sub-zero temperatures is expected to freeze on contact, and over time create icy surfaces, says Environment Canada.

Early Thursday, cars parked outside were coated in a seemingly bullet-proof layer of ice and the roads were treacherous in some areas, causing collisions.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for much of the rest province including Abitibi, Charlevoix, Quebec City, Mauricie and Gatineau.