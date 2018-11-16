Bus transporting elementary school students overturns on Highway 15

Two children were taken to hospital as a precaution after a school bus went off the road on Highway 15 Friday morning.

It happened around 8:55 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway in Saint-Jérôme, near the exit for Highway 117.

The bus was transporting elementary school-aged children. It wound up on its side, but no one was seriously hurt.

The bus was towed away. Another bus was called to the scene and took the other children to school.

Road conditions may have played a part in the incident, but that is to be confirmed, according Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau.

According to Transports Québec, the roadway was partially snow-covered.