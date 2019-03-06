School bus strike in Sherbrooke cancelled after union reaches deal

Many parents in Sherbrooke won't have to find a plan B to get their children to school next week.

The strike that was supposed to begin on Monday has been cancelled, after drivers with Autobus des Cantons reached an agreement with their employer, Sogesco.

About 50 drivers were going to walk off the job as of Monday.

The students who would have been affected by the strike were mainly with the Commission scolaire de la Région-de-Sherbrooke.

A five-day strike had also affected school transportation in three school boards in April, impacting nearly 16,000 students.

Autobus des Cantons was the only union that hadn't since signed a collective agreement.

The president of the CSN-Estrie union, Denis Beaudin, confirmed that 95 per cent of employees at Autobus des Cantons ratified the agreement on Thursday night.

"We are really happy to announce the strike that was planned for May 7 has been cancelled," said Beaudin.

The new deal will guarantee a minimum of 20 hours paid per week, and a 30.54 per cent salary increase.

"They are now being paid $19.64 per hour, and when the collective agreement will end in 2022, they will be paid $25.64 per hour," said Babin.

The union said the salary increase was necessary to retain personnel, when higher-paying jobs in transportation are readily available.