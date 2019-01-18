School bus strike in Eastern Townships, affecting 16,000 students, begins Wednesday

Thousands of parents in the Eastern Townships will have to find figure out an alternative way to get their children to school as of Wednesday, when school bus drivers with three school boards launch a week-long strike

From April 10 to April 17, 16,000 elementary and high school students will be without bus service.

The work stoppage means 66 bus routes serving the Commission scolaire de la région de Sherbrooke (CSRS) will be suspended, as well as 29 routes serving the Commission scolaire des Hauts-Cantons (CSHC) and two at the Commission scolaire des Appalaches (CSA).

Drivers have been negotiating with their employer, Transdev, for two months.

Stephen Gauley, president of the Syndicat des travailleuses et travailleurs des Autobus la Sapinière, affiliated with the CSN union, said they are asking for a $3/hour salary increase, on par with other bus companies in the region.

The increase would bring salaries up to roughly $23/hour.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Gauley said he understands that parents may be upset by the strike.

"But I think they'll understand that we are facing a worker shortage," he said.

With many drivers retiring, Gauley said it's difficult to retain new workers, who are often transitioning from higher-paying jobs, such as long-distance truck drivers.

"Many people who come to try it out don't stay," he said.

Transdev told Radio-Canada it is surprised by the pressure tactic and remains open to negotiations.

Longer daycare hours

Meanwhile, school boards will be working to soften the blow on students and parents.

The CSHC and the CSRS will ask its daycare employees to come in earlier. The Sûreté du Québec and Sherbrooke police will also be on hand to ease traffic.

Donald Landry, director of communications at the CSRS, said schools will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the strike.

"We invite parents to carpool to avoid traffic jams around the schools."