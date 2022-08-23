Schools in Montreal, nearby regions still might not have bus service despite deal

Despite news that a deal was reached between Quebec and school bus companies, students in Montreal, the Laurentians and the Montérégie still might not have a school bus to get to class.

On Friday, the Education Ministry announced that it had reached a deal with the federation representing school bus companies. The government said the agreement in principle will ensure safe and reliable transportation for all students for the start of the school year.

However, several companies are refusing to sign contracts with the school centres in their areas.

The largest school service centre in Quebec, the Centre de services scolaires de Montréal (CSSDM), sent an internal memo to principals Monday evening, saying parents should prepare a "plan B" for getting their kids to class.

Radio-Canada obtained a copy of the memo, which said there is a "good chance that no transport will be available at the start of the school year."

About 6,700 kids on the island of Montreal rely on school bus services.

Union says Quebec jumped the gun

The Quebec government was "clumsy and dishonest" by announcing that the issue was resolved, said one of the unions representing the drivers.

"The issue was not settled in Montreal, nor on the South Shore, nor on the North Shore," said Josée Dubé, the president of the school transport sector of the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN).

Radio-Canada reached out to the Education Ministry, the Bus Carriers Federation and the CSSDM for comment, but did not receive a response.

However, the CSSDM, in a post published on their website Monday night, assured parents that it was working "tirelessly to reach a settlement."

"Targeted measures may be put in place by schools to lessen the impact of this exceptional situation," it said.

The agreement between the Quebec government and the bus federation is non-binding for members who did not participate in the vote.

Approximately 60 per cent of bus transportation contracts in the province had expired on June 30.