Quebec school board reform bill is to be tabled today. Here's what we know, so far

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is expected to table the Coalition Avenir Québec government's long-anticipated bill on school board reforms this afternoon.

Here's what we know about the proposed legislation, so far.

Will English-language school boards be abolished?

The bill, entitled "An Act to amend mainly the education act with regard to school organization and governance," will include exceptions for Quebec's English-language community, according to government sources.

The proposed law will abolish elections in French-language school boards, Radio-Canada has learned. However, in order to meet Quebec's constitutional obligations to the English minority, anglophone Quebecers will have the right to vote for 12 out of 16 administrators.

That echoes what a government source told CBC last month — that the bill will change the name and structure of the boards, but minority language services will be maintained in accordance with the Charter.

School boards are to be turned into "service centres," run by members of school governing boards comprised of parents, teachers and other members of the community.

Minister to have larger role

According to Radio-Canada, the minister is expected to be given expanded decision-making powers in the running of the new service centres.

The main role of service centres will be to provide administrative and logistical support services.

Educational success is to become the responsibility of school principals.

