Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Scenes from Remembrance Day ceremonies across Quebec | CBC Loaded
Scenes from Remembrance Day ceremonies across Quebec
The annual event is marked by the playing of the Last Post, the ceremonial laying of wreaths and a moment of silence.
Social Sharing
People gathered today to show their respect for veterans
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 12:09 PM ET | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now