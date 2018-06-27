Hudson, L'Île-Perrot among communities hit by roadside scammers

Be cautious around drivers who appear to be in distress next to a broken down vehicle, because many people have been scammed by what comes next, according to Quebec provincial police.

The Sûreté du Québec issued the warning about helping stranded motorists after cases of scamming were reported in the municipalities of Hudson, L'Île-Perrot, Saint-Simon, La Présentation, Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Liboire and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

"What happens is that they pretend to be out of gas or having a breakdown on the side of the road," said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

He said scammers then flag down a passing motorist and tell them they are out of gas. They then ask for money in exchange for — what turns out to be — fake jewelry.

He said he doesn't know how many people have been scammed but it is happening often enough to justify warning people.

Tremblay said people should still help each other, but exercise caution as well.

"Don't take a deal that is too good to be true," Tremblay said.

He recommended offering to call police or a towing company for anyone stranded on the side of the road who needs help.