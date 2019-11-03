Flooded artisanal soap company gets helping hand from Eastern Townships community

The owner of a Quebec-based artisanal soap company was awakened by a security alarm at 3 a.m. Friday.

She quickly checked surveillance cameras and discovered her boutique's basement was filling with water.

There was little Marie-Eve Lejour could do.

Nearly her entire stock of hand-crafted, all-natural soaps, valued at approximately $200,000, was stewing in about a metre of murky runoff as heavy rain and wind ravaged the province from Halloween night well into Friday — causing widespread damage to buildings, trees and the province's electrical grid.

Although Savonnerie des Diligences is insured, Lejour learned the hard way that this type of disaster is not covered under her policy.

About 10,000 bars weighing about 100 grams each were affected by the flooding. The bars were no longer fit for retail shelves or lavender-scented gift baskets, but they were still useable

All the damage soap — weighing about as much as a Toyota Yaris — was hauled out of the wet basement and piled up in front of the company's boutique on Route 112 in Austin, Que., a tiny town not far from Orford Lake in the Eastern Townships.

People were welcome to take the soap for free, but donations were encouraged.

And those much-needed donations have been pouring in.

Marie-Eve Lejour and her team at Savonnerie des Diligences will be hard at work in the coming weeks, trying to rebuild the company's stock of soap before the holidays. (Savonnerie des Diligences/Facebook)

By midday Sunday, most of the soap was gone and Lejour told CBC News that "people have been very generous and encouraging."

There was so much action throughout the day, she said she didn't even have time to count all the money that people donated. Meanwhile, her online crowdfunding campaign amassed more than $7,500 in under 24 hours.

Though her weekend effort had already proven successful, Lejour said she is still worried about the future and needs to move fast to keep her company afloat.

She and her small team face a grueling month of making soap in time for the Christmas rush.

However, she faces that future with renewed hope, she said, thanks to the community's outpouring of support.

Soapmaking kicks into high gear

Lejour said she has a second location for fabricating soap and plans to get to work immediately.

"We must restart our production, buy the raw materials and it's Christmas so it's the most critical moment for a company like ours," Lejour said.

"The best way to help us is to continue to buy our products and, if possible, place orders on our website, indicating that you only want delivery in December."

Her boutique has some stock left and there are more than 300 retailers across the province selling her products, but there's still plenty of soap to be made in time for the gift-giving season.

Pre-sales could help keep the company alive as they work around the clock to remake the lost soaps, she said. And people can also help by purchasing her products from retailers.

There are more than 150 stores in the Montreal area that carry Savonnerie des Diligences and a map of all retailers is available on the company's website.