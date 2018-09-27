SAQ workers to strike for 5th day on Friday

Retail and office workers at Quebec's liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), will walk off the job for a fifth day Friday.

Last summer, the SAQ's 5,500 unionized workers, affiliated with the CSN labour federation, voted in favour of six strike days, to be used when they see fit.

At the heart of the conflict with the SAQ is a requirement to work weekend shifts — the busiest time at the SAQ.

The employer wants to increase weekend staffing to meet this demand.

During the four previous strike days in the summer, some SAQ locations stayed open, staffed by management. Customers can find out which stores are open at saq.com.

with files from La Presse Canadienne.