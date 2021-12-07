SAQ union says strikes could continue, as many store shelves sit empty

Seeing sparse shelves of liquor and wine at the SAQ? They might be about to get more empty.

Warehouse and delivery workers with the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) could be going back on strike, after 86 per cent of the workers voted to reject a tentative agreement Monday night.

The union went on an indefinite general strike on Nov. 22., but workers returned later that week when the union reached a tentative agreement with the SAQ.

"We had suspended the strike in order to give negotiations one last chance. We had an agreement, but it was refused by the members," said Michel Gratton, a representative for the union, in a press release.

"We will meet [Tuesday] with the executive committee of the union to determine what our next actions will be."

One week's worth of inventory

Catherine Dagenais, the president and chief executive officer of the SAQ, said she was disappointed and surprised to hear the agreement was rejected by the members.

She said her priority is finding a solution with the union, and making sure restaurants and consumers have stock for the upcoming holiday season.

"Yes, the stock is there," she said, "but it needs to be received at our locations."

Dagenais said she has visited stores and has seen the empty shelves. Most SAQ locations across the province have about a week's worth of stock, she said.

Some stores will get more bottles on Tuesday, while the strike is still suspended, she said.

When asked about the strike potentially resuming, Dagenais said the SAQ still has "every intention" to sit down and negotiate with the union.

The SAQ's unionized warehouse workers have been without a contract since April.