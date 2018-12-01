SAQ, union reach agreement in principle

Quebec's liquor board (SAQ) and its unionized employees have reached an agreement in principle, according to the union.

The news was posted on the Facebook page of the Syndicat des employé-es de magasin et de bureau de la SAQ just after 8 a.m. Saturday, saying more details are to come.

The union is part of Quebec's second-largest trade union federation, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN).

Ann Gingras, a CSN representative, told Radio-Canada that pressure tactics have been suspended. The deal will be presented to members as quickly as possible, she said.

The last collective agreement expired March 31, 2017. Negotiations between the two sides began in February of that year.

In September, union members voted in favour of an 18-day strike mandate, days that were added to a previous, six-day strike mandate approved in June.

The most recent strike day was Thursday, when several SAQ retail outlets were closed for a one-day walkout.

According to the union, about 2,000 employees attended a demonstration that day in front of the National Assembly in Quebec City.

Salary negotiations were the last unresolved issue in the negotiations. The conflict was centred on a requirement to work weekend shifts — the busiest time at the SAQ.

The employer had wanted to increase weekend staffing to meet the demand.