SAQ's threat to strike on eve of Quebec's Fête nationale delayed
The last ballot box reached Montreal Friday evening
SAQ employees won't be striking this holiday weekend as union officials were unable to finish counting members' votes in time.
The union, Syndicat des employé(e)s de magasin et de bureau de la SAQ (SEMB), had threatened to launch a strike the day before Quebec's Fête nationale — a day when people stock up on alcohol for the widely celebrated provincial holiday.
However, the voting process took longer than expected.
The SAQ's approximately 5,500 employees from some 400 branch locations voted on the proposed strike in recent days, but the last ballot box didn't reach the union's Montreal office until Friday evening.
The late arrival meant counting was postponed to Saturday.
Results of the vote will be communicated to members on Sunday and then announced publicly at midnight, according to the SEMB's website.
Union meetings over the last three weeks attracted a participation rate of nearly 55 per cent, the website states, and now the negotiating committee "will take the necessary time" to count the votes properly.
SAQ locations are closed across the province Sunday because of the holiday. Stores are scheduled to open Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.