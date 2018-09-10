SAQ strikes continue Monday, affecting stores across the province

Hundreds of SAQ stores and offices are closed Monday across Quebec as employees protest working conditions for the second day in a row.

Staff of the provincial liquor board will be marching the streets of Montreal and Quebec City, leaving management to fend for itself.

Those employees will "shout loudly and indignantly about the SAQ's desire to impoverish them and reduce their working conditions," said Quebec's second largest trade union federation, Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN).

The employees' union, the Syndicat des employé-es de magasin et de bureau de la SAQ (SEMB-SAQ) is part of the CSN.

Scheduling and job security for part-time employees is at the centre of the labour dispute. SAQ employees have been without a contract for about 21 months.

More than 70 of the SAQ's 400 stores will remain open during Monday's protest and a complete list of open stores can be found on the SAQ website. Customers can still shop through the website.

Monday is the fourth day of protest since union members approved six-day strike mandate back in June.

The protests were not necessarily to be held consecutively, but Sunday's walkout came as a surprise when the union asked employees to peacefully walk off the job just after 10 a.m. — one day earlier than Monday's planned protest.

"Let's show our employer that we stand together and that we'll fight until the end to get a good collective agreement," the SEMB-SAQ said Sunday.

Union president Katia Lelièvre said the disruption is aimed at the employer and the corporation's executives rather than the customers.

Both parties are expected to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday.

While the union has lamented what it describes as the SAQ's inflexibility throughout the negotiation process, the SAQ issued a statement Sunday claiming it "is sensitive to issues of work-family balance and precarious employment."

The SAQ claims to have withdrawn its request to turn a hundred vacancies into two-day weekend shifts and to have submitted new proposals on work-life balance and job insecurity.

The liquor board also says it has offered 38-hour positions to all of its employees currently working 30 hours with some associated benefits.

Benefits may be available to part-time employees who have acquired some seniority, it adds, and weekend breaks have been offered as well.

With files from La Presse Canadienne