SAQ reaches agreement in principle with striking workers, again

Quebec's provincial liquor board has reached an agreement in principle with is striking warehouse and delivery workers' union on Tuesday, but the deal isn't official — yet.

Shelves have been sparsely stocked and even bare at some Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) retail locations, leaving customers with few options when it comes to wines and spirits.

The details of the new proposed collective agreement will be presented by the union to the employees of the distribution centers on Friday in Quebec City and Saturday in Montreal.

From there, it will be up to 800 or so union members to decide if they accept the deal.

It's not a given: earlier this month, 86 per cent of the workers rejected another agreement in principle, sending the SAQ and union representatives back to the negotiating table.

One of the key issues at the heart of the dispute was the entry salary, which starts at $17 an hour for some members. The union also cited concerns about too much overtime and workplace safety. The workers have been without a contract since April.