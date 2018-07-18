SAQ stores open again, after employees stage 1-day strike
SAQ outlets will be open again across the province today, after workers walked off the job yesterday.
Workers walked off job as labour negotiations drag on
SAQ outlets will be open again across the province today, after workers walked off the job yesterday.
Management kept 73 stores open on Tuesday, but more than 300 other stores were closed.
The union voted in favour of a six-day strike mandate last month, and said the days won't necessarily be taken consecutively.
The two sides have been negotiating a new contract for 16 months.
Key sticking points are scheduling and job security.
