SAQ employees go on strike

Employees of the SAQ, Quebec's government-run liquor board, have walked off the job.

The workers went on strike this morning shortly after 10 a.m.

The union voted in favour of a six-day strike mandate last month. The strike days won't necessarily be taken consecutively, the union said.

It's unclear whether the strike will force all SAQ stores to close or if some will be operated by managers.

The workers have been negotiating a new contract for more than a year.

The main sticking points, according to the union, are a new requirement that full-time employees work more weekend hours and the job security of part-time employees.

More to come.