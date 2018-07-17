Skip to Main Content
SAQ employees go on strike
Employees of the SAQ, Quebec's government-run liquor board, have walked off the job this morning.

Workers walked off job as of 10 a.m. this morning

CBC News ·
Workers went on strike Tuesday at SAQ outlets across the province. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The workers went on strike this morning shortly after 10 a.m.

The union voted in favour of a six-day strike mandate last month. The strike days won't necessarily be taken consecutively, the union said. 

It's unclear whether the strike will force all SAQ stores to close or if some will be operated by managers.

The workers have been negotiating a new contract for more than a year.

The main sticking points, according to the union, are a new requirement that full-time employees work more weekend hours and the job security of part-time employees.

More to come.

