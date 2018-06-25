SAQ employees vote in favour of 6-day strike

Employees of the SAQ, Quebec's government-run liquor board, are one step closer to walking off the job.

The members of the SEMB SAQ union voted 91 per cent in favour of a six-day strike mandate over the weekend.

It is unclear when the strike will begin. The union and employer will return to the negotiating table over the next three days, from Monday until Wednesday.

"This time, we hope the employer will have the good sense to negotiate reasonably, the ball is in their court," the union's executive said in a news release.

The union is preparing information pamphlets and instructing employees to hand them out to clients in the coming days.

The SAQ's approximately 5,500 employees from some 400 branch locations voted on the proposed strike in recent days, but the last ballot box didn't reach the union's Montreal office until Friday evening.

The votes were counted over the weekend and the results were announced publicly just after midnight on Monday. The turnout was 54.6 per cent, according to the union.

The union has been without a collective agreement since May 31, 2017. Negotiations between the two sides began in February of that year.

The main sticking points are the new requirement that full-time employees work more weekend hours and the job security of part-time employees.