SAQ employees launch weekend-long strike across the province

Some Quebecers are going to wish they got their wine and liquor shopping done earlier this week — the provincial liquor board's employees will be on strike for three days, starting today.

On Friday morning, the SAQ announced the labour dispute will close "many stores" until Monday.

The Crown corporation recommends customers check the website for a list of stores where managers, who are not part of the union, will work instead of the striking employees.

Earlier this week, the Syndicat des employé-es de magasin et de bureau de la SAQ, which represents 5,500 workers, warned that the weekend-long strike was in the cards if an "an acceptable salary offer" wasn't brought to the table.

The union has said the two sides are close to reaching a deal. Its president, Katia Lelièvre, has said negotiations could continue during the strike.