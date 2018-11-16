Skip to Main Content
SAQ employees launch weekend-long strike across the province

The union is asking employees to to go to their usual branch Friday morning and join picket lines. Managers will open some stores and the SAQ's online shopping will remain available throughout the weekend.

A sign on the door of the SAQ at Atwater Market indicates it will be closed because employees are on strike. The stores will only reopen Monday. ( Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Some Quebecers are going to wish they got their wine and liquor shopping done earlier this week —  the provincial liquor board's employees will be on strike for three days, starting today.

On Friday morning, the SAQ announced the labour dispute will close "many stores" until Monday.

The Crown corporation recommends customers check the website for a list of stores where managers, who are not part of the union, will work instead of the striking employees.

Earlier this week, the Syndicat des employé-es de magasin et de bureau de la SAQ, which represents 5,500 workers, warned that the weekend-long strike was in the cards if an "an acceptable salary offer" wasn't brought to the table.

The union has said the two sides are close to reaching a deal. Its president, Katia Lelièvre, has said negotiations could continue during the strike.

SAQ outlets across the province have been covered in stickers for weeks, as employees and the Crown corporate negotiate a new collective agreement. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)
