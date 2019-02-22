SAQ employees overwhelmingly approve new contract

The 5,500 unionized employees of Quebec's liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), has overwhelmingly approved an agreement in principle reached in December.

Some 93 per cent of members voted in favour of the agreement, the union, affiliated with the CSN labour federation, announced Friday.

"We are very proud of this result," said union president Katia Lelièvre in a statement.

The union says the agreement will improve the work-life balance of employees, and that part-time workers will now get benefits, vacation and sick days.

The SAQ said in a statement that the deal offered good working conditions to its employees while also making them more efficient, to the benefit of all Quebecers.

The agreement lasts until March 31, 2023.

Employees had been working without a contract since 2017.

Pressure tactics from workers, including a series of strike days, had been put on hold after the agreement in principle was reached on Dec. 1.