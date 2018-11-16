Skip to Main Content
Santa Claus parade to bring Christmas magic to Montreal Saturday
The parade starts at 11 a.m., heading east down Ste-Catherine Street from Fort Street and ending at 1:30 p.m. at St-Urbain Street.

Ho, ho, ho, here we go — the Santa Claus parade heralds the beginning of the holiday season. (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, right down Ste-Catherine Street West…

Friday's snow came just in the Saint-Nick of time for Montreal's 68th Santa Claus Parade, taking place Saturday.

Santa and the Christmas Fairy are taking a break from their busy schedules in order to participate in the parade as it heads east on Ste-Catherine, beginning at Fort Street and ending at St-Urbain.

There will be 20 floats in all, along with artists, musicians and street performers.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.

Ste-Catherine will be closed between Fort and St-Urbain, starting at 10 a.m., reopening at 1:30 p.m.

To get to the parade by Metro, your best bet is to disembark at McGill or Peel stations.

