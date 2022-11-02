It's a Christmas miracle! Montreal's Santa Claus Parade is back this year

Montreal, grab your milk and cookies, 'cause Santa Claus is coming to town.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the city's famed Santa Claus Parade will once again return to the downtown core.

The event will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The parade will take its usual route along Ste-Catherine Street W., marching from Guy Street to the Place des Festivals.

Santa won't be the only one in attendance: Montreal drag queen Barbada will also be leading the parade as the Star Fairy.

Cirque du Soleil, children's musical act Atchoum and marching bands from across the country are also expected to participate. All 15 floats will be entirely electric-powered, a first for the event.

Organizers expect over 400,000 people to attend the festivities.