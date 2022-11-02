It's a Christmas miracle! Montreal's Santa Claus Parade is back this year
Event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 on the usual route
Montreal, grab your milk and cookies, 'cause Santa Claus is coming to town.
For the first time since the pandemic began, the city's famed Santa Claus Parade will once again return to the downtown core.
The event will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The parade will take its usual route along Ste-Catherine Street W., marching from Guy Street to the Place des Festivals.
Santa won't be the only one in attendance: Montreal drag queen Barbada will also be leading the parade as the Star Fairy.
Cirque du Soleil, children's musical act Atchoum and marching bands from across the country are also expected to participate. All 15 floats will be entirely electric-powered, a first for the event.
Organizers expect over 400,000 people to attend the festivities.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?