Santa Claus Parade to jingle through downtown Montreal Saturday
Parade starts at Guy Street, marches along René-Lévesque Boulevard
If you've made a list of Christmas traditions and checked it twice, then you know that Montreal's annual Santa Claus Parade is Saturday.
Santa will lead the 69th edition of the parade through downtown, followed by his friend, the Christmas Fairy.
More than 17 floats will also navigate the streets, as well as marching bands, mascots, and for the first time, Cirque du Soleil performers.
The parade will start at Guy Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard at 11 a.m.
The last float is expected to arrive at the end point, René-Lévesque and Saint-Urbain Street, around 1:30 p.m.
The weather is expected to be mainly sunny with a wind chill of minus 12 in the morning. The day is expected to reach a high of 3 C.
René-Lévesque will be closed to traffic on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Fort and Saint Urbain streets.
Other weekend closures
The Champlain Bridge inbound toward Montreal will only have one lane open, starting Friday night. It will reopen Sunday at 5 a.m.
Highway 15 northbound will also close Friday night between Nuns' Island and the entrance to De La Vérendrye Boulevard. It will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.
Starting Saturday at 8:30 p.m., Highway 40 will be closed in both directions between Highway 30 in Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville Road, which includes the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
It will reopen Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.