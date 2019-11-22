Santa Claus Parade to jingle through downtown Montreal Saturday

If you've made a list of Christmas traditions and checked it twice, then you know that Montreal's annual Santa Claus Parade is Saturday.

Santa will lead the 69th edition of the parade through downtown, followed by his friend, the Christmas Fairy.

More than 17 floats will also navigate the streets, as well as marching bands, mascots, and for the first time, Cirque du Soleil performers.

The parade will start at Guy Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard at 11 a.m.

The last float is expected to arrive at the end point, René-Lévesque and Saint-Urbain Street, around 1:30 p.m.

The weather is expected to be mainly sunny with a wind chill of minus 12 in the morning. The day is expected to reach a high of 3 C.

The parade will march along René-Lévesque Boulevard starting at 11 a.m. at Guy Street. (Destination Centre-Ville)

René-Lévesque will be closed to traffic on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Fort and Saint Urbain streets.

Other weekend closures

The Champlain Bridge inbound toward Montreal will only have one lane open, starting Friday night. It will reopen Sunday at 5 a.m.

Highway 15 northbound will also close Friday night between Nuns' Island and the entrance to De La Vérendrye Boulevard. It will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Starting Saturday at 8:30 p.m., Highway 40 will be closed in both directions between Highway 30 in Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville Road, which includes the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge.

It will reopen Sunday at 10:30 a.m.