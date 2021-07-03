Patients urged to avoid 2 Montreal emergency rooms on the verge of capacity

Two Montreal hospital emergency rooms are on the brink of reaching capacity, according to the regional health authority.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is asking the population to avoid Santa Cabrini and Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital until further notice because of the high volume of patients.

"As much as possible, it would be preferable to go to another emergency room in the greater metropolitan area or a clinic in the event of acute health problems and minor health issues," it said in a news release.

Even during the pandemic, clinics are offering walk-in medical services on weekends. It's also possible to see a health professional within 24 hours of calling.

People who have concerns about their health can contact Info-Santé nurses at any time by calling 811 and find services offered by clinics in their area on the province's health and social services website.