Montreal residents, politicians rejoice after court rules against animal rendering plant

Roberto Molinaro has been breathing more easily since learning that the court has affirmed Montreal's power to enforce local air and water purification regulations — upholding fines levied against Molinaro's neighbour, the Sanimax animal-rendering plant, in Montreal's east end.

"I've been frustrated for the last 10 years," Molinaro said.

Superior Court Justice Chantal Masse recently found Sanimax violated municipal environmental regulations, ruling that odours constitute pollution, and it's legitimate to want to measure and control them.

Those odours forced Riviére-des-Prairies residents like Molinaro to choose the time of day to host outdoor gatherings because of the lingering stench.

"I don't want to live like that," Molinaro said. "I want to invite anybody at any time. It's called freedom, and that's what I want."

For years, Riviére-des-Prairies residents have complained about the company on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard, which collects and processes animals and meat byproducts. The foul odour coming from the plant has led to petitions, and the city has been issuing infractions against the plant, dating back to 2015 and 2016, under regulations set by the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal.

Sanimax faced fines totalling tens of thousands of dollars , some of which the company turned to the court to appeal. Those appeals have now dismissed.

'Restore quality of life,' says Mayor Plante

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante issued a statement Tuesday, saying Sanimax will now have to "submit to the control of our environmental inspectors and comply with the applicable environmental standards."

"The company must take note of this and finally act to restore quality of life to the surrounding neighbourhoods," she says.

Coun. Lisa Christensen, who represents the Pointe-aux-Prairies district, said the court ruling allows inspectors to take measurements right on the factory's grounds and ensure wastewater is being treated properly.

"That's everything to me," said Christensen, who has lived with the foul smell since moving about two kilometres from the plant 18 years ago. "It takes so long for these processes to go through the court system."

Christensen said she wants to see Sanimax become a good corporate citizen and a good neighbour, instead of forcing nearby residents indoors to avoid the smell emanating from the plant.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company says Sanimax will not be commenting in detail on the ruling for now.

"Our teams are currently conducting a detailed analysis of them and are considering the different options available to the company," the statement said.