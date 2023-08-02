Quebec revokes authorization to build housing project near Sandy Beach

A developer has been poised to build a housing project in a green space near Sandy Beach in Hudson, Que., for years — but environmentalists are hopeful the project will fall through after the Environment Ministry revoked its authorization.

The beach and green space, right by the Ottawa river, is home to wetlands that house dozens of animal species in the area. Locals like to go for strolls and get their dose of nature in the city, and families like to spend their summer days at the beach. The Pine Beach development would have destroyed that, according to locals.

"We need these places to kind of escape," said Kim Grenier, who likes to spend her time off at Sandy Beach. "There's not very many of them still around the island and this is just a beautiful place."

Rob Horwood, director of Nature Hudson, has been pushing against the Pine Beach housing development for years to protect the green space. (Sara Eldabaa/CBC)

Rob Horwood, director of Nature Hudson, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting Hudson's land and wildlife, agrees. He also says it would make no sense to build housing there from an economic perspective as the area could be prone to flooding, especially with recent downpours and intense storms.

"Guess what? The climate has changed. It's not changing, it has changed," he said. "Flooding is now more common."

The Pine Beach developer, Nicanco Holdings, received approval to turn one and a half hectares of woods and wetlands into a housing project in 2014, though the land hasn't yet been bulldozed. Horwood hopes it stays that way.

The wetlands around Sandy Beach are home to a dozen animal species, which environmentalists want to protect from a housing project. (Sara Eldabaa/CBC)

Two weeks ago, the Environment Ministry sent Horwood a letter saying a recent change to the law now allows Quebec to revoke authorization for projects that do not start within a set time frame, such as Pine Beach.

The developer can still reapply to have its project reauthorized, but new environmental protections could create barriers.

Nicanco Holdings and the province's Environment Ministry did not reply to CBC's request for comment.