Montreal police say suspected sexual predator found victims on Tinder

Montreal police say a 28-year-old man from the Montreal area has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, following an investigation prompted by three women reporting his behaviour.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) says Samuel Moderie used the Tinder dating app to find victims.

Moderie allegedly met the women at their homes in Montreal, McMasterville and Saint-Jérôme, where he drugged them, sexually assaulted them, filmed the assault and then robbed them.

"The suspect used this strategy to assault at least five women," said Cmdr. Line Lemay, who heads up the SPVM sexual assault unit.

"At this time, three of them have agreed to come forward. We have reason to believe there are many more victims."

Montreal police say Moderie has distinctive tattoos on his chest and right arm which may help potential victims to identify him. (Submitted by the SPVM)

The operation to catch Moderie involved four police forces: the SPVM, the Régie intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent on Montreal's South Shore, the Service de police de Saint-Jérôme and the Sûreté du Québec.

The suspect was arrested Feb. 1 and charged today with three counts sexual assault and administering a noxious substance.

Anyone who thinks they may have been assaulted by Moderie can contact the SPVM's sexual assault unit by calling 514-280-8502, said Lemay.

"Our special investigators will take the time to listen to you," she said. "Everything will be done to give you the necessary support."

Moderie is white and speaks French. He is five feet eight and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and has multiple tattoos on his chest and right arm.