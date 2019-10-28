Samuel De Champlain Bridge work delayed again, weekend closures planned

Work on the Samuel De Champlain Bridge was supposed to wrap up by Halloween, but the consortium in charge of the project says it won't meet that deadline.

That means the much-anticipated pedestrian and bicycle path, which is supposed to be open year-round, will only open later this fall.

And at least one more major road closure is needed to complete the work, according to an announcement Monday by the Signature on the St. Lawrence (SSL), the consortium in charge of the construction project.

That closure is planned for the weekend of Nov. 15 to finish a section of the bridge over Route 132 on Montreal's South Shore.

Crews still need to finish installing the bridge's extensive architectural lighting and there's still work to do on the central platform which will eventually house the light-rail network.

Landscaping and paint retouching will happen in the spring, the SSL says.

The SSL's mandate covers what is referred to as the Champlain Bridge corridor, including sections of Highways 10 and 15.

SSL says two out of three lanes are now open on Highway 15 between Nuns' Island and the Atwater exit.

Highway 15 and all of its access points will be completely open by the end of fall, the consortium promises. That includes three lanes in each direction and shoulder lanes.

On the South Shore, work on Highway 10 and its various accesses must also be completed by the end of the fall.

The bridge is open between Montreal and the South Shore, but there's still work to do. (Radio-Canada)

Meanwhile, Montreal is working on the underpasses at Atwater Avenue and René-Lévesque Boulevard. That work is expected to be completed by the end of fall.

The Samuel De Champlain Bridge was inaugurated on June 28. It was supposed to open Dec. 21, 2018.

As for possible fines for missing deadline again, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities says it is still be assessing the cause of the delays before making any announcements.