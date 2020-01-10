Former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bébawi sentenced to 8 years in prison
Case centred on several major infrastructure projects in Libya
Former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bébawi has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison on fraud and corruption charges stemming from construction deals in Libya.
Bébawi was impassive as he was sentenced today by Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer.
A jury last month found the former head of SNC-Lavalin's construction division guilty of paying off foreign officials and pocketing millions as he worked to secure contracts for the company in Libya.
The case centred on several major infrastructure projects and dealings with Saadi Gadhafi, a son of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
The Crown had sought nine years behind bars after a jury convicted Bébawi of five charges including fraud, corruption of foreign officials and laundering proceeds of crime.
The defence had countered with a suggestion of a six-year prison sentence.
