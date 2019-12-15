Former SNC-Lavalin executive found guilty on Libya corruption charges

A former SNC-Lavalin executive has been found guilty of fraud and corruption charges related to the engineering company's activities in Libya.

A jury convicted Sami Bebawi, 73, on all five counts he was facing, which included fraud, corruption of foreign officials and laundering proceeds of crime.

Crown prosecutors had alleged that Bebawi pocketed around $26 million as part of an elaborate scheme to bribe senior officials in dictator Moammar Gadhafi's regime.

Bebawi's trial centred in particular on his interactions with Gadhafi's son, Saadi, who helped SNC-Lavalin secure lucrative contracts before the regime collapsed in 2011.

More to come.