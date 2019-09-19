'It's our history': Church heavily damaged by fire in Mercier, southwest of Montreal

A historic church in Mercier, southwest of Montreal, was heavily damaged in a fire early Thursday.

"It is sad for the community, because effectively, it is the centre of our village," Lise Michaud, the mayor of the suburban town, told CBC News after surveying the extent of the damage to the Sainte-Philomène church.

"It's our history. It's our patrimony"

Mercier, like many Quebec communities, was built around the church, making it a central building in the community of about 13,500.

The parish was founded in 1840.

Construction of the original building began in 1844 and was completed in 1848. It is located on St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard, also known as Route 138.

The church on St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard is nearly 200 years old, serving as a focal point for Mercier's development. (Simon-Marc Charron)

A police officer first spotted the fire at around 6:10 Thursday morning and notified the fired department, a spokesperson for Mercier said.

Flames overtook a portion of the building, causing the roof to collapse. Smoke was seen rising out of other parts of the building as well.

DERNIÈRE HEURE : Incendie de l’église Sainte-Philomène à Mercier. Plusieurs municipalités demandées en entraide. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmtl</a> <a href="https://t.co/ERj2hTTIcv">pic.twitter.com/ERj2hTTIcv</a> —@SMCharronRC

Fire departments from seven neighbouring municipalities rushed to assist Mercier firefighters after the local department put out a call for help.

This is the third time a fire has broken out at the building. In 1955, it was damaged by fire, though the roof and walls stayed intact. It also went up in flames in 1975.

That time, it was left with only the walls standing.

The mayor of Mercier said the back of the historic church, which houses the scarcity, was flattened. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Éric Steingue, Mercier director of fire safety, said the cause of the latest fire hasn't been determined. He said it originated in the sacristy, a room where priests prepare for service.

"The entire sacristy and the altar are completely destroyed," he said. "But the building is still standing."

Vincent Lanctôt, a spokesperson for Mercier, whose office looks directly at the church, said it appears the main part of the church also suffered significant damage.

"I am not sure if the church will be okay or saved or if it will be a total loss."