After breached dike, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac residents face uncertain future

Thousands of people in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac are still unable to return home after the swollen Lake of Two Mountains burst through a natural dike Saturday in the suburb northwest of Montreal.

Mayor Sonia Paulus, whose own home was flooded, said Monday the flood waters are gradually receding.

Workers are building two smaller dikes perpendicular to the water in an effort to stop the flooding from spreading further into the side streets.

"It's getting better," Paulus said.

More than 2,500 homes were evacuated. While the vast majority of evacuees are staying with friends and family, some are staying at a nearby hockey arena that's been converted into a shelter.

Cots are set up at ice level, and the Red Cross and the army are on hand to assist those who had to flee their homes.

In a briefing Monday, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said the evacuation order is still in effect, but some people will able to briefly return to their houses to get belongings, medication and pets.

The moment a Ste Marthe evacuee was reunited with her 18-year-old cat Moune after having to leave him in the flooding home Saturday night. <a href="https://t.co/HpynAgJZAW">pic.twitter.com/HpynAgJZAW</a> —@sarahleavittcbc

More than 1,000 provincial and local police officers are going door to door to ensure there are no residents still in the flood zone.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Marie-Pier Lorrain said officers will be "making sure that homes are still empty and that nobody is in danger."

Municipality pressed for improvements

The breached dike left roughly a third of the town under water, flooding homes and cars a half-kilometre inland.

In response to questions from reporters, Guilbault acknowledged that Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac had wanted to make improvements to the dike and had sent a request to the province's Environment Ministry in February.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault addressed reporters on Monday. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada)

Guilbault said the government was still analyzing that request when the dike was breached. It will now be considered as part of a broader assessment of how to respond to this spring's flooding, she said.

"The municipality will, of course, receive an answer, but what is important to say is that we will have to have a larger reflection on how to prevent more flooding," she said.

Meanwhile, municipal authorities in Pointe-Calumet, just west of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, said Monday they are taking steps to reinforce their own natural dike.

"The base of the dike remains solid," said the municipality in a statement. "The work is being done as a preventive measure. We want to ensure maximum security for our citizens."