Thousands forced to flee Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac after dike breaches

Nobody was injured overnight after hundreds of homes in an off-island suburb of Montreal were evacuated when a dike holding back the Lake of Two Mountains breached.

Thousands of people, many who were sitting down for dinner, were told to clear out as the water rushed in Saturday evening.

Emergency services, supported by provincial police and the Canadian Armed Forces, evacuated hundreds of residences from 20th to 27th Avenue in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

Vehicles — including at least one police cruiser — were abandoned in the streets and homes emptied in just a few hours.

By 10 p.m., the water had risen nearly two metres in the worst-hit areas. It reached about a half kilometre into the town.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said on Twitter that the evacuees will be housed at the Olympia Arena in Deux-Montagnes. Residents were also brought to the local Royal Canadian Legion branch.

This morning, efforts to repair the dike are underway. Electricity has been shut off to more than 2,000 Hydro clients in the Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, a boil-water advisory has been issued and residents are being told to not flush their toilets for fear of sewer backups.

Marc Garneau, Canada's Minister of Transport, has restricted the use of boats in flooded zones — including those around Montreal.

In a statement published Saturday evening, non-emergency vessels are prohibited in parts of the Ottawa River near the capital city, but also in the Montreal area, including the Lake of Two Mountains, the Mille-Îles River and the Rivière-des-Prairies.

Police at all levels are authorized to direct any vessel to stop or move out of the affected area. In case of non-compliance a fine up to a maximum of $5,000 could be issued.

Quebec Premier François Legault is telling residents in water logged areas of the province that they face a few more "difficult'' days ahead and to "have courage'' until the flood threat eases.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, Urgence Québecsays 3,584 residences are flooded, 3,101 are isolated by floodwaters and 2,572 people have been forced out of their homes.