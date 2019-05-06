Sainte-Marthe residents weigh options as flood prevention, compensation details emerge

As conditions in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac continue to improve, the mayor is looking at how to prevent future flooding

The natural dike that was breached by water just over a week ago has been repaired Sonia Paulus says she doesn't plan on moving citizens away from areas in danger of flooding.

Paulus said the 42-year-old dike can be improved upon if it's rebuilt following engineers' suggestions, she told Radio-Canada.

The municipality is considering a few options: constructing a new natural dike, better repairing the current dike or building a concrete dike.

Raising the dike by two feet has also been put forward by engineers.

Some residents are skeptical, however.

Joannie Goyer is considering leaving the area. She still has several feet of water in her basement and is worries about the safety of her children if the area floods again.

"If I can leave, I will leave," she said.

Joannie Goyer said she's worried about her children's safety if flooding takes over the area again. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Anger over compensation plan

Meanwhile, some citizens are disappointed by what the province is doing to compensate them for damage incurred this spring.

About 125 flood victims gathered Monday for the first information session about the compensation program.

They learned that while overland flooding will be covered by the program, backed up sewers will not be, since that is often covered by homeowners' and renters' insurance.

"It makes me feel very angry," said homeowner Louis Nadeau, who's home is damaged by sewer backup.

His home is insured for $20,000 in case of a sewer backup, but the cost of repairing will be much more, he said.

He said he's not going to give up on getting compensation, and has joined the class-action lawsuit against the Quebec government.

As of Monday evening, the province estimated more than 5,500 residents of the town northwest of Montreal were still evacuated.

The mayor said Monday that pumping operations are underway and that the flooded area should be dry within 72 hours.