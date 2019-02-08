New
Quebec provincial police investigating baby's death north of Montreal
Quebec provincial police are investigating the circumstances of a baby's death in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac north of Montreal on Tuesday.
Police say they will not yet confirm details surrounding the death, including the baby's age and gender.
More to come.