Quebec provincial police investigating baby's death north of Montreal
Quebec provincial police investigating baby's death north of Montreal

Police say they will yet confirm details surrounding the death, including the baby’s age and gender.

Police say they cannot confirm the details surrounding the death, in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

CBC News ·
Quebec provincial police are investigating the circumstances of a baby's death in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac in the Laurentians on Tuesday. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial police are investigating the circumstances of a baby's death in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac north of Montreal on Tuesday. 

Police say they will not yet confirm details surrounding the death, including the baby's age and gender.

More to come.

